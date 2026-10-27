Proton to re-interview employees on AI as roles face review
What's the story
Proton, the company behind ProtonMail, has announced plans to conduct "re-interview" with its employees. The move is part of a strategy to assess how staff members are using artificial intelligence (AI) in their work. According to an internal email obtained by 404 Media, these interviews could have implications for job security and role assignments within the company.
Impact
Potential job role changes
The internal email from Proton stated that the upcoming AI assessments "may lead to changes in roles, responsibilities, and continued employment."
This suggests that the company's evaluation of how employees use AI could potentially result in changes to their job roles or even their continued employment at Proton.
However, not all employees will be interviewed during this process.
Assessment process
AI assessments to be conducted by external interviewers
The AI usage assessments will be conducted by interviewers from outside the staff members' teams and reporting lines.
These interviewers will be selected from a pool of leaders with strong AI skills.
The decision to conduct these interviews comes as part of CEO Andy Yen's push for more AI integration into Proton's operations, including its privacy-focused chatbot Lumo.
Leadership interviews
Yen's AI integration initiative
Before the upcoming re-interviews, Yen had already conducted interviews with over 40 senior leaders in engineering and product development.
These initial discussions were part of the company's broader strategy to integrate AI into its operations.
The re-interviews are scheduled to take place between November 4 and November 11, marking a critical phase in Proton's ongoing evolution as an AI-focused company.