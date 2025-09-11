Next Article
Rare blue tint on Moon during total lunar eclipse
On September 7-8, 2024, skywatchers across five continents caught a total lunar eclipse, with the Moon spending about 83 minutes fully in Earth's shadow.
This "blood moon" glowed deep red thanks to sunlight filtering through our atmosphere.
Scientists are using this event to study light movement
Along the edge of the shadow, a rare blue tint appeared on the Moon's rim.
That cool effect comes from ozone high in our atmosphere, which scatters red light and lets blue shine through.
Scientists are using this event to study how light moves through Earth's air—so this eclipse wasn't just pretty; it was also a chance to learn more about our planet.