Rare solar eclipse on September 21: All you need to know
Heads up, sky-watchers! The last solar eclipse of 2025 is set for the night of September 21 into the early hours of September 22.
If you're in eastern Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, or around the South Pacific Ocean, you'll catch a partial view starting at 11:00pm IST and wrapping up by 3:24am IST.
Not visible in India, Europe, Africa, or Americas
This eclipse won't be visible in India, Europe, Africa, or the Americas—NASA says it's only happening during daytime hours in certain regions.
Also cool: there's a lunar eclipse coming up just before that on September 7. That one will show up in parts of Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, and South America—so plenty of chances to spot something special in the sky this month!