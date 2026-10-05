Razorpay, OpenAI partner to help brands launch ads on ChatGPT
What's the story
Razorpay has teamed up with OpenAI to help Indian businesses launch and manage advertising campaigns on ChatGPT. The partnership will let brands use Razorpay Engage for creating product catalogs, managing product feeds, launching ChatGPT Ads campaigns, and monitoring their performance. Tanishq, Tata Neu, Fastrack, Traya, and Shaadi.com are among the first participants in this new advertising initiative.
Platform features
Razorpay Engage will prepare the product feed and create campaigns
Razorpay Engage will help businesses determine if their product catalogs are ready for ChatGPT Ads.
It will also prepare the product feed, create campaigns, and manage and measure their performance.
The platform uses an AI agent with Razorpay's best practices for ChatGPT Ads to assist in building and running campaigns.
It can monitor campaign performance and be adjusted as per requirements, with human intervention from Razorpay's team when needed.
Advertising expansion
ChatGPT Ads launched in India in late August
OpenAI has been rolling out ChatGPT Ads globally. On August 31, 2026, the company announced that advertisers could start purchasing ChatGPT Ads directly through Ads Manager in India.
In less than 200 days, ChatGPT Ads achieved a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate, OpenAI said.
This partnership with Razorpay is a big step toward bringing this innovative advertising solution to Indian brands.
Market shift
Shift in consumer behavior toward AI-driven product discovery
The partnership between Razorpay and OpenAI reflects a shift in consumer behavior toward AI-driven product discovery.
Instead of using keywords, users can now use ChatGPT to describe their needs, preferences, and budget.
This change is already being seen in the jewelry sector with Tanishq's first ChatGPT Ads campaign.
The collaboration will help Indian brands transition into advertising on ChatGPT more seamlessly while gaining insights into new opportunities offered by conversational discovery.