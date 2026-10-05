Razorpay, OpenAI partner to help brands launch ads on ChatGPT

Razorpay Engage will help businesses determine if their product catalogs are ready for ChatGPT Ads.

It will also prepare the product feed, create campaigns, and manage and measure their performance.

The platform uses an AI agent with Razorpay's best practices for ChatGPT Ads to assist in building and running campaigns.

It can monitor campaign performance and be adjusted as per requirements, with human intervention from Razorpay's team when needed.