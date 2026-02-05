Realme P4 Power with 10,001mAh battery launched at ₹26,000

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip and an AnTuTu score topping 1 million. The 6.8-inch display is sharp (1.5K), super bright (up to 6,500 nits), and ultra-smooth at 144Hz. For photos and videos: a dual rear camera setup with a stabilized 50MP main lens plus an 8MP ultra-wide.

Promises up to 32 hours of video playback

If you're tired of charging your phone all the time, this one's tempting—it promises up to 32+ hours of video or over a week of music on one charge.

Fast charging gets you back to half-full in just over half an hour, plus there's reverse charging for your other gadgets.

All this fits into a surprisingly light body running Android 16 with three years of updates—pretty solid value for anyone who hates low-battery anxiety!