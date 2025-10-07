Renewable energy surpasses coal as world's largest source of electricity

Renewable energy has overtaken coal as the world's largest source of electricity in the first half of 2025. The historic shift was revealed by global energy think tank Ember. The growth in solar and wind power was so strong that it met 100% of the extra electricity demand, even driving a slight decline in coal and gas use.

Global impact Clean energy growth in developing countries While developing countries, especially China, have led the clean energy charge, richer nations like the US and EU have relied more on fossil fuels for electricity generation. Coal remains the world's largest single source of power generation in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency. China continues to lead in clean energy growth by adding more solar and wind capacity than any other country.

Indian scenario Slow electricity demand growth in India India has also added significant new solar and wind capacity, leading to a cutback on coal and gas. However, electricity demand growth in the country has been slower. Developed nations like the US and EU have seen an increase in fossil fuel reliance. In the US, this is due to faster electricity demand growth than clean energy output, while in the EU, it is attributed to weak wind and hydro performance.