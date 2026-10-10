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Home / News / Technology News / Sustainable aviation fuel might become cheaper soon
Sustainable aviation fuel might become cheaper soon
The innovation is expected to increase production rates

Sustainable aviation fuel might become cheaper soon

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 10, 2026
05:42 pm
What's the story

Chinese researchers have made a major breakthrough by developing a catalyst that can convert synthesis gas into sustainable aviation fuel. The innovation is expected to increase production rates, help achieve net-zero carbon targets, and result in a gross profit margin of over 50%. The team successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of this chemical catalyst in a 1,000 ton pilot test.

Test results

Catalyst for efficient jet fuel synthesis

The researchers found that the combination of woody biomass-derived synthesis gas (syngas) and a cobalt-manganese catalyst led to the "highly efficient synthesis of jet fuel."

This finding was confirmed during the pilot test.

The team's work was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications last month.

Profit projection

Projected profit margins and industrial potential

A techno-economic analysis modeling a proposed 100,000-tons-per-year jet fuel plant indicated that the researchers could achieve a gross profit margin of over 50%.

The team said, "The excellent pilot test results and the positive techno-economic and life-cycle assessments underscore its strong potential for industrial deployment."

This projection highlights the financial viability of this innovative method of sustainable aviation fuel production.

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