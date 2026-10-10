Sustainable aviation fuel might become cheaper soon
What's the story
Chinese researchers have made a major breakthrough by developing a catalyst that can convert synthesis gas into sustainable aviation fuel. The innovation is expected to increase production rates, help achieve net-zero carbon targets, and result in a gross profit margin of over 50%. The team successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of this chemical catalyst in a 1,000 ton pilot test.
Test results
Catalyst for efficient jet fuel synthesis
The researchers found that the combination of woody biomass-derived synthesis gas (syngas) and a cobalt-manganese catalyst led to the "highly efficient synthesis of jet fuel."
This finding was confirmed during the pilot test.
The team's work was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications last month.
Profit projection
Projected profit margins and industrial potential
A techno-economic analysis modeling a proposed 100,000-tons-per-year jet fuel plant indicated that the researchers could achieve a gross profit margin of over 50%.
The team said, "The excellent pilot test results and the positive techno-economic and life-cycle assessments underscore its strong potential for industrial deployment."
This projection highlights the financial viability of this innovative method of sustainable aviation fuel production.