Researchers find way to extract lithium from toxic waste
Rice University researchers have figured out how to pull lithium (the stuff that powers your phone and electric vehicle batteries) out of toxic waste.
Their new method uses leftover filters from firefighting foam (which are usually tough to get rid of) and turns both the waste and salty brine into valuable, battery-ready lithium, while making the leftovers safe.
They mixed used carbon filters with salty water full of lithium, then zapped it with super-high heat (over 1,000 degrees Celsius).
This broke down the nasty chemicals in the waste and helped grab lithium at 99% purity.
Plus, most of what's left is no longer toxic.
Cells using the recovered lithium showed improved stability and more consistent capacity during testing.
The process is also way faster (minutes instead of months), uses less water and energy, cuts down on pollution, and saves money.
As researcher Cheng put it, their method could fix big problems around cost and water use in getting lithium for future technology.