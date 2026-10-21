Researchers report contagious melanoma among Lake Memphremagog brown bullhead catfish
Scientists just found something wild in Lake Memphremagog: a contagious cancer spreading among brown bullhead catfish.
About 30% of catfish collected from across the lake since 2013 were found to be afflicted with melanoma, making this one of several times scientists have seen cancer actually pass from one animal to another.
Genetic tests show external tumor origin
Genetic tests showed the cancer cells come from outside the fish's own bodies, likely spreading when they crowd together during spawning season.
Researchers screened tumor and normal tissues for viruses and other microbial agents but did not find any unique to affected fish, so the tumor cells themselves are doing the infecting, pretty mind-blowing for researchers.
This discovery could even help us understand how our immune systems react during organ transplants and might shape future treatments to prevent rejection.