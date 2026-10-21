Researchers report contagious melanoma among Lake Memphremagog brown bullhead catfish

Genetic tests showed the cancer cells come from outside the fish's own bodies, likely spreading when they crowd together during spawning season.

Researchers screened tumor and normal tissues for viruses and other microbial agents but did not find any unique to affected fish, so the tumor cells themselves are doing the infecting, pretty mind-blowing for researchers.

This discovery could even help us understand how our immune systems react during organ transplants and might shape future treatments to prevent rejection.