Roblox server outage leaves US players stuck and frustrated
Technology
Roblox had a rough Saturday as major server issues hit around 3:10pm EDT, leaving players across the US struggling to join games or stay connected.
Many ran into error codes and long waits, making it tough to play as usual.
Players speak out, but Roblox stays quiet
Outage reports on DownDetector shot up fast—over 9,000 by 3:30pm.
Players took to social media to vent, with one saying, "Cant even join servers correctly for some reason." and another joking about the timing ruining their plans.
So far, Roblox hasn't given any updates or solutions, adding to everyone's frustration.