Chinese homes might have robot companions by 2035
What's the story
China's "AI+" initiative, launched in August, is more than just an economic stimulus. The plan is a decade-long national strategy aimed at ushering China into an era of "intelligent civilization." Senior officials and experts recently revealed this vision in the official journal E-Government. The ultimate goal is to have robots not only revolutionize industrial production but also serve as companions and children within households by 2035.
Comprehensive change
AI's role in transforming China
The "AI+" action plan envisions a comprehensive transformation across various sectors, including politics, economy, society, science and technology. It also seeks to redefine China's position in global affairs. This vision highlights the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape multiple facets of life and governance.
Risk management
Addressing potential risks of AI integration
The Chinese government and its advisers are well aware of the potential risks associated with the "AI+" initiative. They are actively working to address concerns such as mass unemployment, family disintegration, human-machine confrontation, ethical challenges, and social inequality. The proactive approach shows China's commitment to mitigating negative impacts while pursuing its ambitious AI-driven future vision.
Future prospects
A future 'land of infinite hope'
Experts predict that by 2035, China could become an unprecedented "land of infinite hope," thanks to the successful implementation of the "AI+" initiative. The bold vision underscores China's ambition to leverage artificial intelligence as a tool for societal advancement and global leadership.