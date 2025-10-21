The plan is a decade-long national strategy

Chinese homes might have robot companions by 2035

By Dwaipayan Roy Oct 21, 2025

China's "AI+" initiative, launched in August, is more than just an economic stimulus. The plan is a decade-long national strategy aimed at ushering China into an era of "intelligent civilization." Senior officials and experts recently revealed this vision in the official journal E-Government. The ultimate goal is to have robots not only revolutionize industrial production but also serve as companions and children within households by 2035.