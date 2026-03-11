TechBytes: Where to place wi-fi router to enhance speed

Improving WiFi signal strength can be a daunting task, especially when you have a large home or office space. However, with the right router placement strategies, you can significantly enhance your network's performance. By understanding how to position your router effectively, you can ensure better coverage and faster internet speeds. Here are some practical tips to help you optimize your router's location for maximum signal strength.

Tip 1 Centralize your router location Positioning your router at the center of your home or office can help distribute the signal evenly in all directions. This way, you can minimize dead zones and ensure that every corner of your space gets a decent connection. Avoid placing it near walls or corners as these can obstruct signals and reduce coverage.

Tip 2 Elevate your router Placing your router on a high shelf or mount can also improve its range. Higher placement allows the signal to travel further without obstacles like furniture or appliances blocking it. Ideally, keep it at least three feet above the floor for optimal performance.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Avoid interference from other devices Electronic devices such as microwaves and cordless phones can interfere with WiFi signals. Keep your router away from such devices to avoid disruptions in connectivity. Also, avoid placing it near metal objects, which can reflect signals and weaken the network.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Use open spaces for better coverage Open spaces facilitate better signal propagation than closed ones. Try to keep your router in an open room, away from thick curtains or heavy furniture that could absorb or block signals. This way, you can ensure that the WiFi reaches farther and more efficiently, giving you a stronger and more reliable internet connection throughout your space.