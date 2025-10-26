Russia claims successful test of 'invincible' nuclear-powered cruise missile

Russia has successfully tested its latest nuclear-powered cruise missile, the 9M730 Burevestnik (Storm Petrel). The weapon, which NATO refers to as SSC-X-9 Skyfall, is said to be "invincible" against current and future missile defenses. It boasts an almost unlimited range and an unpredictable flight path. President Vladimir Putin announced the successful test, which took place on October 21, and said they would move toward deploying this advanced weapon system.

Test details Missile could defeat any anti-missile defenses: Russia During the test, the Burevestnik cruise missile flew an impressive 14,000km in about 15 hours. The missile was powered by nuclear energy for this flight. Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, told Putin that this particular test was different due to its long-distance flight capability. He also claimed that the weapon could defeat any anti-missile defenses currently in place or being developed.

Weapon uniqueness Putin says crucial testing completed successfully Putin hailed the Burevestnik as a "unique weapon" that no one else in the world has. He recalled how some Russian specialists had once told him that such a weapon would never be possible. Now, he said, its "crucial testing" has been completed successfully. The Russian President also emphasized understanding how to classify this new addition to their arsenal and preparing infrastructure for its deployment.