Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon variant coming to India soon

What else to expect from the phone?

The Galaxy S24 Snapdragon starts at ₹74,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹79,999 (8GB+256GB).

You get Android 15 out of the box—a step up from the Exynos version's Android 14—plus a sharp 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

For photos, there's a triple rear camera setup: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

It runs on a solid 4,000mAh battery.

The exact sale date isn't out yet, but this move shows Samsung wants to keep the S24 lineup competitive for Indian buyers.