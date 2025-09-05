Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon variant coming to India soon
Samsung is bringing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 version of its Galaxy S24 to India soon—after launching it elsewhere in 2024 with the same chip, while India first got the Exynos model.
The phone's now listed as "Coming Soon" on Flipkart, so you won't have to wait much longer.
What else to expect from the phone?
The Galaxy S24 Snapdragon starts at ₹74,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹79,999 (8GB+256GB).
You get Android 15 out of the box—a step up from the Exynos version's Android 14—plus a sharp 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
For photos, there's a triple rear camera setup: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens.
It runs on a solid 4,000mAh battery.
The exact sale date isn't out yet, but this move shows Samsung wants to keep the S24 lineup competitive for Indian buyers.