Samsung Galaxy S24, Z Flip 6 get One UI 8
Samsung just rolled out the Android 16-based One UI 8 beta for Galaxy S24 phones, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6.
The update landed this August in South Korea and the UK, with India and the US expected to follow soon.
It brings fresh AI features and the latest security patch—so your device gets smarter and safer at once.
Try out new AI productivity tools
This hefty (3.2GB) update makes managing alarms, calendars, and reminders easier than ever.
There's also a new Secure Folder powered by Android's Private Space for better privacy.
Samsung DeX now uses Android's Desktop Mode for smoother multitasking.
Want to try it? Just sign up on the Samsung Members app and install through your settings to check out all the new AI productivity tools.
One UI 8 beta, stable updates coming to more devices
Starting September, Samsung plans to open up One UI 8 beta to more devices—including last year's Galaxy S23 series and older foldables like Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.
If you're not into betas, don't worry: stable updates are set to roll out from September too!