Samsung Galaxy S25 gets One UI 8 beta 4
Samsung just rolled out the fourth beta of One UI 8 for Galaxy S25 users, moving closer to the official Android 16 release.
Announced today, this update follows earlier betas on devices like the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, showing Samsung's steady push to polish its latest interface.
Update fixes fullscreen video glitches on Samsung DeX
The update (about 1.3GB) fixes fullscreen video glitches on Samsung DeX and brings the July 2025 security patch for better protection.
It is suggested that a stable version of One UI 8 could land between mid-August and September, so users won't have to wait much longer for the final upgrade.