Samsung Galaxy S25 series gets One UI 8 with Android 16
Samsung has kicked off the global rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8, starting with the Galaxy S25 lineup—including the S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, and S25 FE.
The update dropped on September 15, 2025, and will reach more Galaxy phones, foldables, and tablets through November at least.
One UI 8 brings split-screen multitasking, AI Portrait Studio
One UI 8 brings handy upgrades: Now Bar and Now Brief expand to more Galaxy devices, new split-screen multitasking (with a slick 90:10 layout), improved camera controls, and an AI-powered Portrait Studio.
Z Flip users get Gemini Live support on FlexWindow; tablets see refreshed notification panels, and the lockscreen clock can now interact with your wallpaper.
Rollout schedule for other Galaxy devices
After the S25 series, Samsung plans to update the Galaxy S24 lineup plus Z Fold6/Flip6 and some mid-range models in October 2025.
If you've got a Galaxy S23 or older foldable like Z Fold5—or use a Tab—you can expect One UI 8 between October and November.