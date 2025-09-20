Samsung Galaxy S25 series gets One UI 8 with Android 16

One UI 8 brings split-screen multitasking, AI Portrait Studio

One UI 8 brings handy upgrades: Now Bar and Now Brief expand to more Galaxy devices, new split-screen multitasking (with a slick 90:10 layout), improved camera controls, and an AI-powered Portrait Studio.

Z Flip users get Gemini Live support on FlexWindow; tablets see refreshed notification panels, and the lockscreen clock can now interact with your wallpaper.