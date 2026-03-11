Samsung Galaxy S26 series debuts with built-in Perplexity AI Technology Mar 11, 2026

Samsung just launched its Galaxy S26 lineup (S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra) and the big news is built-in Perplexity AI.

Samsung is switching the Perplexity wake word to Hey Perplexity; the update is rolling out and availability may vary (the earlier "Hey Plex" was just a placeholder).

You can also use "Hey Google" or "Hey Bixby," so there's no shortage of options.