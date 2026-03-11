Samsung Galaxy S26 series debuts with built-in Perplexity AI
Samsung just launched its Galaxy S26 lineup (S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra) and the big news is built-in Perplexity AI.
Samsung is switching the Perplexity wake word to Hey Perplexity; the update is rolling out and availability may vary (the earlier "Hey Plex" was just a placeholder).
You can also use "Hey Google" or "Hey Bixby," so there's no shortage of options.
All about the new Galaxy S26 series
All three models run on either Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chips, with a solid boost in AI power.
They're tough too, thanks to IP68 water and dust resistance, and come loaded with Android 16 and One UI 8.5.
Displays are bright and smooth (up to a huge 6.9-inch QHD+ screen on the Ultra) with batteries ranging from 4,300mAh to a hefty 5,000mAh.
The Ultra model is for those who want the best
The S26 and S26+ pack triple rear cameras (50MP main) and up to 512GB storage with 12GB RAM.
The Ultra goes all out: quad cameras including a massive 200MP main sensor, up to 1TB storage; RAM options were not specified in the provided materials, definitely for those who want the best specs.