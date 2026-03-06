Samsung hikes phone prices in India as memory costs rise

Samsung has raised the prices of several Galaxy M, F, and A series smartphones in India. The price revision was effective from March 5 and varies between ₹500 to ₹3,000, depending on the model. The updated prices are now visible on Samsung's official website. The news was first reported by tipster Abhishek Yadav who shared a leaked dealer note detailing the revised pricing.

Model updates Galaxy M36 and F36 The price of the Galaxy M36 (8GB+128GB) has been hiked by ₹500 to ₹21,999 while its 8GB+256GB variant now costs ₹25,999 after a hike of ₹1,500. Similar increases have been observed in the Galaxy F36 series. The base model (8GB+128GB) now costs ₹21,999 after a hike of ₹500 while its higher variant (8GB+256GB) is priced at ₹25,999 after an increase of ₹1,500.

Additional changes Galaxy M17 5G and F17 5G The price of the Galaxy M17 5G (6GB+128GB) has been increased by ₹500 to ₹16,499. The higher variant (8GB+128GB) now costs ₹18,499 after an increase of ₹1,000. The F17 5G series also saw hikes of up to ₹1,000 depending on the variant. The base model (4GB+128GB) now costs ₹16,999 after a hike of ₹500 while its higher variants are priced at ₹18,999 and ₹20,999 after increases of up to ₹1,000 each.

