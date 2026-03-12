Samsung is working on a 20,000mAh battery for Galaxy
Samsung is quietly working on some seriously powerful batteries for its next-gen Galaxy phones.
According to a recent leak, they're developing a 12,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, way bigger than what's in current models.
This is all part of Samsung's push to give users longer-lasting devices, something many people have been hoping for.
Samsung has tested even bigger designs
The 12,000mAh battery uses a "dual stacked cell" setup (basically two batteries combined) and should handle up to 1,500 charge cycles before dropping to 80% capacity.
Samsung has also tested even bigger designs—like an 18,000mAh "tri-cell vertical stack" and a massive 20,000mAh version, but the biggest one didn't pass durability tests.
For now, though, even the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra sticks with the usual 5,000mAh battery.