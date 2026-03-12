Samsung is working on a 20,000mAh battery for Galaxy

Samsung has tested even bigger designs

The 12,000mAh battery uses a "dual stacked cell" setup (basically two batteries combined) and should handle up to 1,500 charge cycles before dropping to 80% capacity.

Samsung has also tested even bigger designs—like an 18,000mAh "tri-cell vertical stack" and a massive 20,000mAh version, but the biggest one didn't pass durability tests.

For now, though, even the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra sticks with the usual 5,000mAh battery.