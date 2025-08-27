LOADING...
Here's what Samsung's new Android XR headset may cost
The device will be launched on October 13

By Mudit Dube
Aug 27, 2025
11:58 am
What's the story

Samsung's highly-anticipated Android XR headset, referred to as "Project Moohan" or "Project Infinite," could come with a hefty price tag. The Korean publication Newsworks has reported that the device will be launched in South Korea on October 13. It is expected to cost between 2.5 million and 4 million won (approximately $1,800-$2,800).

Market positioning

Price tag will be less than Apple's Vision Pro

The price tag of Samsung's Android XR headset will be less than Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro. However, it will still be a premium product in the market. The upcoming device will also be much more expensive than Meta's Quest 3, which currently retails at around $450. Samsung plans to sell only 100,000 units of "Moohan" by the end of 2025.

Upcoming launches

Other companies working on similar headsets

Along with the Android XR headset, Samsung is also expected to launch smart glasses in 2026. These will be available in both display and non-display models. However, details about their pricing and release timeline remain unclear at this point. Another company working on a similar Android XR headset is XREAL, which plans to launch its device in early 2026 at a more affordable price point than Samsung's offering.