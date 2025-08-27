Here's what Samsung's new Android XR headset may cost

Market positioning

Price tag will be less than Apple's Vision Pro

The price tag of Samsung's Android XR headset will be less than Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro. However, it will still be a premium product in the market. The upcoming device will also be much more expensive than Meta's Quest 3, which currently retails at around $450. Samsung plans to sell only 100,000 units of "Moohan" by the end of 2025.