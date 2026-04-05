Samsung to retire Messages app in US by July 2026

Google Messages offers RCS and AI

On Android 14 and above, the Google Messages icon will automatically shift to your home screen dock after switching.

Older devices (from before 2022) aren't affected.

The switch brings smarter features like AI scam alerts, better spam filters, RCS messaging on Android, improved group chats, and easier media sharing, all aimed at making texting smoother for everyone.

There might be some brief hiccups with RCS chats during the switch, but things should settle once both sides are using Google Messages.