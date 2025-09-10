Samsung's 1st tri-fold phone is arriving later this year

The trifold could redefine foldable phones

This isn't just another foldable—it's Samsung's bold move into a whole new category.

The TriFold will likely cost more than even the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and is aimed at tech enthusiasts who want to try something truly cutting-edge.

While there might be some typical "first-gen" quirks, Samsung believes this phone could change what we expect from smartphones going forward.