Samsung's 1st tri-fold phone is arriving later this year
Samsung is about to drop its first-ever tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, later this year.
The device is in its final development stage and will roll out in select markets first, so Samsung can see how people react before going bigger.
This launch is Samsung's attempt to establish itself in the tri-fold category, where rivals like Huawei have already released devices.
The trifold could redefine foldable phones
This isn't just another foldable—it's Samsung's bold move into a whole new category.
The TriFold will likely cost more than even the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and is aimed at tech enthusiasts who want to try something truly cutting-edge.
While there might be some typical "first-gen" quirks, Samsung believes this phone could change what we expect from smartphones going forward.