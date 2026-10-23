Beware of fake helpline listings: SBI issues warning
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a warning to its customers about the dangers of searching for customer care numbers online. The bank has said that fraudsters use fake helpline listings to trick people into sharing sensitive information or transferring money. The advisory is part of SBI's National Cyber Security Month Special Campaign 6.0, aimed at promoting safe digital banking practices and helping people recognize and avoid online scams.
Verification process
Check customer support details from official website
In a post on X, SBI advised customers to get customer support details only from the bank's official website.
The bank warned against relying on third-party sources for this information.
The post included a video explaining how these scams work and warned that searching for "customer service" or a "local business number" could lead to financial loss.
Scam details
How fake customer care number scam works
The fake customer care number scam works when a customer searches for their bank's helpline and calls a top result.
The person on the other end may sound professional, but they could be a fraudster trying to gain trust.
They may then ask for bank details, request payment, or ask the customer to download an app.
One wrong step can lead to financial loss.
Prevention tips
Tips to avoid falling victim to scams
To avoid falling victim to these scams, SBI has shared some tips.
Customers are advised to use only their bank's official website and check for the 'Contact Us' tab for complete details.
They should not trust numbers listed on random websites, online portals, third-party applications, sponsored search results, or unverified social media posts.
Fraudsters may impersonate bank officers or RBI/ED officers to obtain sensitive financial information or trick customers into transferring money.
Handling tips
Never share confidential details with anyone
SBI has also advised customers to never share confidential details like ATM PIN, internet banking password, card CVV, or one-time password (OTP) with anyone claiming to be a bank representative.
The bank said no bank ever requests such data in any complaint or dispute resolution process.
If a caller threatens to close your account, requests sensitive information, or urges you to transfer money quickly, disconnect the call and contact the bank through an official channel.