SBI warns of UPI refund scam involving small deposits
Technology
SBI is warning everyone about a sneaky scam where fraudsters send a small amount to your bank account, then claim it was a mistake and pressure you to send money back.
The catch? They trick people into making big Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments, which can lead to serious losses.
SBI advises verify with bank 1st
SBI says: Don't rush to return unexpected money. Always check with the bank first.
Genuine calls from SBI start with 1600, but it's smart to double-check who's calling.
As the bank puts it, "Unexpected credit in your account? It's a Trap!"