Scientists create human embryos from skin cells for first time
What's the story
In a groundbreaking development, scientists at Oregon Health and Science University have successfully created early-stage human embryos using DNA extracted from skin cells. The revolutionary technique involves fertilizing the manipulated DNA with sperm. The method could potentially help overcome infertility caused by age or disease, as it can use almost any cell in the body as a starting point for life. The researchers have dubbed their process "mitomeiosis," a combination of mitosis and meiosis, two types of cell division.
Progress and challenges
Embryos survived only 6 days
The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, demonstrated that 82 functional eggs were created using this technique. These eggs were fertilized with sperm and some developed into early-stage embryos. However, none of them survived beyond the six-day stage. The method is still not perfect as it randomly discards chromosomes during the process, resulting in a poor success rate of around 9%.
Future prospects
A solution for infertility
Despite its imperfections, the technique is a major step forward in vitro gametogenesis, or creating sperm and eggs outside of the body. It could be a solution for older women who no longer have viable eggs, men who don't produce enough sperm, or people rendered infertile by cancer treatment. The method doesn't have to use a woman's skin cells; it could also use a man's, paving the way for same-sex couples to have genetically related children.