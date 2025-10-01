Scientists create human embryos from skin cells for first time

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, demonstrated that 82 functional eggs were created using this technique. These eggs were fertilized with sperm and some developed into early-stage embryos. However, none of them survived beyond the six-day stage. The method is still not perfect as it randomly discards chromosomes during the process, resulting in a poor success rate of around 9%.

Future prospects

A solution for infertility

Despite its imperfections, the technique is a major step forward in vitro gametogenesis, or creating sperm and eggs outside of the body. It could be a solution for older women who no longer have viable eggs, men who don't produce enough sperm, or people rendered infertile by cancer treatment. The method doesn't have to use a woman's skin cells; it could also use a man's, paving the way for same-sex couples to have genetically related children.