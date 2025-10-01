Offline AI learning assistant KrishGuru hits Indian schools
Alan Scott Learnix Pvt. Ltd. just launched KrishGuru, a new offline AI learning assistant, at VKK Public School in Barloot, District Sirohi, Rajasthan this August.
The tool is already being tested in 50+ schools across three states and is set for a wider release by mid-November 2024.
Device offers teaching help, answers to student questions
KrishGuru packs teaching help, answers to student questions, personalized guidance, experiment support, and progress checks—all in one device.
Its features are patent-pending and built to fit India's National Education Policy (NEP), aiming for interactive and inclusive learning.
Pricing hasn't been revealed yet.
KrishGuru can also be used in defense and industry training
Unlike most EdTech tools that need internet access, KrishGuru's AI runs locally—so students get instant feedback even without Wi-Fi.
This makes it handy for schools with spotty connectivity.
There are also efforts already underway to take KrishGuru beyond classrooms into defense and industry training.