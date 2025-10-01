Offline AI learning assistant KrishGuru hits Indian schools

KrishGuru packs teaching help, answers to student questions, personalized guidance, experiment support, and progress checks—all in one device. Its features are patent-pending and built to fit India's National Education Policy (NEP), aiming for interactive and inclusive learning. Pricing hasn't been revealed yet.

KrishGuru can also be used in defense and industry training

Unlike most EdTech tools that need internet access, KrishGuru's AI runs locally—so students get instant feedback even without Wi-Fi.

This makes it handy for schools with spotty connectivity.

There are also efforts already underway to take KrishGuru beyond classrooms into defense and industry training.