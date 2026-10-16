Simons Foundation, Anthropic, OpenAI commit $15M to help math community
What's the story
The Simons Foundation has announced a $15 million initiative to help the mathematics community adapt to the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in their field. The funding is part of a partnership with Anthropic and OpenAI, with each committing $5 million. The foundation will manage and distribute these funds through an open call for proposals, supporting workshops and initiatives that help researchers assess recent AI-assisted results.
Resource allocation
AI tools and resources for researchers
As part of this initiative, Anthropic and OpenAI will also provide AI tools and computing resources to researchers supported by the Simons Foundation.
This support is not limited to mathematics but also extends to basic science.
The awards and resources from this initiative will be community-driven, building on the foundation's long-standing commitment to supporting mathematics.
Past contributions
Ongoing efforts in AI and mathematics
The Simons Foundation has a long history of supporting machine learning (ML) for science, including funding the development of Lean proof assistant.
This tool has transformed how mathematicians work and made AI-assisted proofs possible.
The foundation has also organized workshops, lectures, and collaborations that have brought mathematicians together to explore and discuss AI's role in their field.
Vision statement
A unified approach to mathematics
David Spergel, President of the Simons Foundation, emphasized the need for a collective understanding in mathematics.
He said, "Now is the time to look at mathematics as a whole, not as a collection of proofs and theorems, but as a collective understanding driven by human curiosity."
This vision underlines the foundation's commitment to fostering collaboration and dialogue within the mathematical community.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the official post
How can the math community forge the best path forward in the AI age? We're committing $15M to workshops and initiatives — plus free AI computing resources for foundation-supported researchers — through new partnerships with @AnthropicAI and @OpenAI: https://t.co/Aw0lh9UX51…— Simons Foundation (@SimonsFdn) October 15, 2026