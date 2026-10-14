Siri can now play your music without saying 'on Spotify'
What's the story
Spotify has announced a major update for its users on iOS 27. The new feature allows you to use Siri without having to say "on Spotify" every time you want to play music or other content through the streaming service's apps. This means you can just tell Siri what you want to listen to and Spotify will take care of the rest.
Enhanced functionality
Siri can now handle requests for personalized recommendations
The updated Siri voice control can now handle a range of requests.
These include personalized recommendations, resuming podcasts, searching your library, or even creating a Prompted Playlist with AI.
The new feature is designed to make hands-free listening more natural by letting users focus on what they want to hear, instead of how to phrase their request for the preferred music app.
Smart integration
The feature is available for iPhone 15 Pro or later
The new feature works because Siri can learn your music app preference.
If you regularly use Spotify, it will automatically direct your audio requests to that app.
This smart integration is part of the global rollout for users with an iPhone 15 Pro or later, outside the EU, provided Apple Intelligence is enabled in Settings.