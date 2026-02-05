6 planets aligning this month: How to watch the spectacle

A rare celestial event is set to take place on February 28, 2026, when six planets will align in a "planet parade." The spectacle will be visible after sunset from areas with low light pollution around the globe. The planets involved in this cosmic dance are Mercury, Venus, Saturn , Uranus, Neptune, and Jupiter . Jupiter and Venus will be the brightest of the lot, while Mercury, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will also be visible.

Optimal spots Best viewing locations around the world The planet parade will be visible from most parts of the world, but regions with low light pollution will offer better visibility. South Asia, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Egypt, Kenya, and Morocco are some of the best viewing regions. The event will also be visible in the western states of the US and Canada, as well as in countries such as Chile and Argentina. The event will also be visible in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia.

Planet details What planets will be visible in the parade? The parade will feature Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Jupiter. Mercury will be faint and close to the horizon while Venus will shine brightly near it. Saturn will appear as a dim yellowish light near the horizon while Uranus and Neptune would be fainter still but higher than Saturn in the sky. Jupiter will be the brightest and easiest to spot as it is higher in the sky than other planets.

Advertisement

Viewing tips Best time to watch the event The best time to watch this celestial event is about 30 minutes to 90 minutes after sunset. This is when some planets will sink below the horizon. To view the parade, wait for the Sun to set fully as planets cluster low in the western sky. Stargazing apps can show positions of planets based on your date and location.

Advertisement