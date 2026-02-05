6 planets aligning this month: How to watch the spectacle
What's the story
A rare celestial event is set to take place on February 28, 2026, when six planets will align in a "planet parade." The spectacle will be visible after sunset from areas with low light pollution around the globe. The planets involved in this cosmic dance are Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Jupiter. Jupiter and Venus will be the brightest of the lot, while Mercury, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will also be visible.
Optimal spots
Best viewing locations around the world
The planet parade will be visible from most parts of the world, but regions with low light pollution will offer better visibility. South Asia, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Egypt, Kenya, and Morocco are some of the best viewing regions. The event will also be visible in the western states of the US and Canada, as well as in countries such as Chile and Argentina. The event will also be visible in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia.
Planet details
What planets will be visible in the parade?
The parade will feature Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Jupiter. Mercury will be faint and close to the horizon while Venus will shine brightly near it. Saturn will appear as a dim yellowish light near the horizon while Uranus and Neptune would be fainter still but higher than Saturn in the sky. Jupiter will be the brightest and easiest to spot as it is higher in the sky than other planets.
Viewing tips
Best time to watch the event
The best time to watch this celestial event is about 30 minutes to 90 minutes after sunset. This is when some planets will sink below the horizon. To view the parade, wait for the Sun to set fully as planets cluster low in the western sky. Stargazing apps can show positions of planets based on your date and location.
Parade explanation
What is a planet parade?
Planet parades occur when planets orbiting the Sun in nearly the same flat plane appear together from Earth's point of view. This doesn't mean they form a straight line but appear in the same region of sky, creating an eye-catching grouping after sunset. The February parade won't include Mars this year, but seeing six planets in one sky is still a rare treat for stargazers.