Solar storm alert! X-class flare and CME racing toward Earth

The Sun has unleashed a powerful X-class solar flare , along with a fast-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) headed straight for Earth. The CME is expected to hit our planet within the next 24 hours, possibly triggering strong geomagnetic storm conditions. If the predictions hold true, we could see stunning northern lights as far south as Northern California and Alabama.

Magnetic influence CME's impact on Earth depends on its magnetic orientation The impact of a CME on Earth is determined by its speed, direction, and most importantly, its magnetic orientation. If the CME's magnetic field is oriented southward (a component called Bz), it can easily connect with Earth's northward-pointing magnetic field. This allows energy to flow into our planet's magnetosphere and trigger geomagnetic storm conditions. However, if the Bz is oriented northward, Earth's magnetic field largely deflects incoming energy.

Solar strength X-class solar flares: The strongest eruptions Solar flares are classified from A, B, C, and M to X, with each letter representing a tenfold increase in intensity. X-class flares are the most powerful eruptions and the number that follows indicates how intense the event is. Today's flare was rated at X1.9, placing it among the strongest solar outbursts. The powerful flare from sunspot region AR4341 peaked at 1:09pm EST, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.

CME impact What is a CME and its potential effects on Earth? A CME is a huge burst of plasma from the Sun, complete with a magnetic field. If it collides with Earth's magnetosphere (the protective magnetic "bubble" created by our planet), it can cause a geomagnetic storm. These storms vary in intensity and are rated from minor (G1) to extreme (G5). The UK Met Office's latest forecast indicates that the incoming CME could create strong (G3) to severe (G4) geomagnetic storm conditions.

