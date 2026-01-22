Sony's new open earbuds let you hear surroundings too

Sony has unveiled its latest addition to the audio accessory market, the LinkBuds Clip. These innovative open-ear wireless earbuds ditch the traditional donut-shaped design of their predecessors, the LinkBuds Open. Instead, they adopt a clip-like design similar to other brands such as Bose and Soundpeats. The new design promises improved comfort and addresses noise leakage issues commonly associated with open-style earbuds.

Design details LinkBuds Clip: A blend of style and functionality The LinkBuds Clip are available in black, green, lavender, and "greige" colors. You can also buy case covers in coral, green, blue, lavender, and black for $24.99 each. The covers let you mix and match colors for a personalized look. The charging case is smaller than those from Bose or Motorola but has a double-decker design that makes it easier to fit into pockets.

Feature overview LinkBuds Clip: A closer look at the features The LinkBuds Clip come with three listening modes: one for a wider range of music, one that boosts vocals for YouTube videos or podcasts, and an interesting sound leakage mode that prevents others from hearing what you're listening to. The battery life is impressive as well, offering up to nine hours on a single charge, with a total battery life of up to 37 hours with the case. However, the case doesn't support wireless charging.

