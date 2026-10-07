Sony's next PlayStation Portal could get OLED screen

The two devices, categorized as "Gaming Console/Peripherals," bear the model numbers CFI-Y2000 and CFI-Y2105. These numbers indicate a clear upgrade from the current Portal model number, CFI-Y1001.

The new models run on Android 15, which further suggests they could be Portals since the current model also runs on Android.

Notably, the PS5 home console runs a custom OS and not Android.