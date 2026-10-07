Sony's next PlayStation Portal could get OLED screen
What's the story
Sony is rumored to be gearing up for the launch of a new PlayStation Portal game streaming handheld. The speculation comes after the Wi-Fi Alliance recently certified two unannounced PlayStation products. The certification documents suggest that these could be updates to the existing PlayStation Portal, possibly featuring an OLED screen as was hinted earlier this year.
Device details
Model numbers indicate a clear upgrade from existing Portal
The two devices, categorized as "Gaming Console/Peripherals," bear the model numbers CFI-Y2000 and CFI-Y2105. These numbers indicate a clear upgrade from the current Portal model number, CFI-Y1001.
The new models run on Android 15, which further suggests they could be Portals since the current model also runs on Android.
Notably, the PS5 home console runs a custom OS and not Android.
Streaming functionality
New devices don't seem to offer improved Wi-Fi for streaming
Unlike Sony's future plans for a handheld that will natively play PS5 games on next-gen AMD graphics, the PlayStation Portal streams games from either your home PlayStation or Sony's cloud. This makes it a more affordable device.
The new gadgets don't seem to offer improved Wi-Fi for streaming as they are certified for 1x1 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi but not 6GHz.
Market comeback
Last conventional handheld was launched in 2011
The potential release of a new Portal is significant considering Sony's long absence from the dedicated handheld gaming market.
The company's last conventional handheld, the PlayStation Vita, was launched in 2011 as a successor to the PlayStation Portable (PSP).
It had some quirky features for its time, including a rear touch panel, but didn't achieve commercial success.