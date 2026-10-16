Sony's latest Walkman costs nearly $6,000
What's the story
Sony has announced three new Walkman portable media players, with prices starting from a whopping $1,899.99 for the NW-ZX900. The most expensive of the lot is the NW-WM1ZM3, which comes with a gold-plated chassis and costs an eye-watering $5,899. The mid-range model is the Walkman NW-WM1AM3 at $2,999.99. It is similar to the WM1ZM3 but without its flashy gold exterior.
Target audience
The devices come with DSD Remastering Engine
The new Walkman series is clearly aimed at audiophiles, given its high price tags.
All three models come with Sony's DSD (Direct Stream Digital) Remastering Engine. This tech upscales standard PCM audio to an 11.2MHz DSD stream for a more analog-like sound experience.
The devices also have gold-plating on their rear chassis to cut interference and reduce noise levels.
Enhanced specifications
Milled OFC block separates digital circuits from analog ones
The premium Walkman NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 models come with hand-soldered oxygen-free copper (OFC) wiring and improved power circuitry. These additions further reduce noise for a better listening experience.
A milled OFC block separates digital circuits from analog ones to minimize potential interference, making these devices even more advanced in terms of audio quality.