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Home / News / Technology News / Sony's latest Walkman costs nearly $6,000
Sony's latest Walkman costs nearly $6,000
The devices come with DSD Remastering Engine

Sony's latest Walkman costs nearly $6,000

By Mudit Dube
Oct 16, 2026
10:21 am
What's the story

Sony has announced three new Walkman portable media players, with prices starting from a whopping $1,899.99 for the NW-ZX900. The most expensive of the lot is the NW-WM1ZM3, which comes with a gold-plated chassis and costs an eye-watering $5,899. The mid-range model is the Walkman NW-WM1AM3 at $2,999.99. It is similar to the WM1ZM3 but without its flashy gold exterior.

Target audience

The devices come with DSD Remastering Engine

The new Walkman series is clearly aimed at audiophiles, given its high price tags.

All three models come with Sony's DSD (Direct Stream Digital) Remastering Engine. This tech upscales standard PCM audio to an 11.2MHz DSD stream for a more analog-like sound experience.

The devices also have gold-plating on their rear chassis to cut interference and reduce noise levels.

Enhanced specifications

Milled OFC block separates digital circuits from analog ones

The premium Walkman NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 models come with hand-soldered oxygen-free copper (OFC) wiring and improved power circuitry. These additions further reduce noise for a better listening experience.

A milled OFC block separates digital circuits from analog ones to minimize potential interference, making these devices even more advanced in terms of audio quality.

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