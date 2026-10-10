These origami-inspired rover wheels could make lunar exploration easier
What's the story
A team of researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) has developed innovative origami-inspired wheels for a Moon rover. The project, which includes PhD candidate Seong-bin Lee and his team, led by Professor Dae-Young Lee, has been in development for three years. The unique wheels are made from a high-carbon steel that gives them flexibility and adaptability, unlike traditional ones.
Design features
The wheels can shrink to 9 inches
The origami-inspired wheels can shrink from a diameter of 20-inch to just nine inches, and then expand back.
This unique feature is especially useful for navigating the Moon's lava tubes, which are hard to reach because of their steep slopes and drop-offs.
The team has already tested these wheels in Jeju Island's caves and lava tubes in South Korea.
Partnership
Collaboration with private space robotics company
The project is a collaboration between the KAIST team and the Unmanned Exploration Laboratory (UEL), a private space robotics company.
They have created a wheel that can fit inside a lunar lander and expand once it reaches the Moon.
Dae-Young Lee, who supervised this project, said traditional shape-changing mechanisms are complex and less reliable for space rovers, something their origami system overcomes while ensuring deployability.
Testing
Next step is to build an autonomous rover
The wheels are made of elastic metal strips arranged in a spiral pattern, enabling them to deform without losing strength.
They have been tested in various conditions, including lunar regolith (the Moon's dusty surface layer), extreme temperatures, and mud.
The next step is to build an autonomous rover with artificial intelligence capabilities to optimize its design and navigation skills using reinforcement learning techniques.
Future aspirations
South Korea's ambitious plans for space exploration
South Korea is becoming increasingly ambitious about space exploration.
In its 2027 budget plan, the country has requested a record 1.65 trillion won ($1.2 billion) for space development, 47% more than in 2026.
The initiative is led by the Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA), established in 2024 with a vision to make South Korea one of the world's top five aerospace powers.