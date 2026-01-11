Space Forge is building the 1st semiconductor factory in space
Space Forge just made a big leap toward making computer chips in orbit.
Their ForgeStar-1 satellite, launched last year, became the first free-flying commercial satellite to create plasma—a key ingredient for growing high-quality crystals used in semiconductors—while circling Earth.
Why make chips in space?
ForgeStar-1 is testing how plasma acts in microgravity, which could help grow purer crystals than we can on Earth.
The goal? Chips that use less energy and work better.
If all goes well, their next satellite (ForgeStar-2) will be ready for real production.
How does it work—and why now?
The secret is a tiny furnace on board that heats up to 1,000°C to process materials like gallium nitride and diamond.
Thanks to £22.6 million in recent funding, Space Forge hopes to outpace old-school experiments done on the ISS by running fully automated chip-making missions right from orbit.