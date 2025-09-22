Next Article
SpaceX launches next-gen spy satellites for US government
SpaceX just launched the NROL-48 mission from California, sending up fresh satellites for the US National Reconnaissance Office.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Monday afternoon, helping expand a network designed to make satellite-based surveillance faster and more reliable—with increased resilience in a heightened threat environment.
11th mission in this next-gen satellite rollout
NROL-48 is the 11th mission in this next-gen satellite rollout, all using Falcon 9 rockets from Vandenberg.
After launch, the rocket's first stage nailed its landing just 7.5 minutes later—its 18th trip to space and back.
This series of launches kicked off last year and keeps pushing what these satellites can do.