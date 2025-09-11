SpaceX's $17B spectrum buyout from EchoStar boosts Starlink's global reach

EchoStar is walking away with $8.5 billion in cash plus the same amount in SpaceX stock, officially ending its own satellite dreams. All this comes after EchoStar's big spectrum sale to AT&T earlier this year and helps settle questions from US regulators.

SpaceX aims for faster, more reliable global internet

With this new spectrum, SpaceX plans to launch next-gen Starlink satellites that can handle 20 times more data than before.

The goal? Smoother 5G support and way better direct-to-cell service—think texting or browsing from pretty much anywhere on Earth, no matter how remote.