SpaceX's $17B spectrum buyout from EchoStar boosts Starlink's global reach
SpaceX has struck a $17 billion deal with EchoStar, snapping up key satellite spectrum licenses to make Starlink's internet faster and more accessible—especially for direct-to-phone connections.
The move gives SpaceX more room to expand global mobile coverage and tackle dead zones.
EchoStar cashes out, ending its satellite ambitions
EchoStar is walking away with $8.5 billion in cash plus the same amount in SpaceX stock, officially ending its own satellite dreams.
All this comes after EchoStar's big spectrum sale to AT&T earlier this year and helps settle questions from US regulators.
SpaceX aims for faster, more reliable global internet
With this new spectrum, SpaceX plans to launch next-gen Starlink satellites that can handle 20 times more data than before.
The goal? Smoother 5G support and way better direct-to-cell service—think texting or browsing from pretty much anywhere on Earth, no matter how remote.