Spotify is adding physical book sales to its platform

Audiobooks are booming on Spotify

Spotify's audiobook library has exploded to over 500,000 English titles across 22 countries.

Listening is way up too: new listeners jumped 36% and listening hours climbed 37%.

There's also a new "Page Match" feature already available to Premium subscribers and rolling out to all audiobook users by Feb. 23, letting you scan book pages with your phone to sync where you are in both print and audio versions.