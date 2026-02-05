Spotify is adding physical book sales to its platform
Spotify is teaming up with Bookshop.org so users can buy physical books via Bookshop.org.
This launches in the US and UK this spring, with Bookshop.org handling orders and sharing profits with indie bookstores.
Audiobooks are booming on Spotify
Spotify's audiobook library has exploded to over 500,000 English titles across 22 countries.
Listening is way up too: new listeners jumped 36% and listening hours climbed 37%.
There's also a new "Page Match" feature already available to Premium subscribers and rolling out to all audiobook users by Feb. 23, letting you scan book pages with your phone to sync where you are in both print and audio versions.
Price increase for Spotify Premium
Heads up though: Spotify Premium in the US is going up by $1—from $11.99 to $12.99 per month.