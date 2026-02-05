Spotify will soon let you buy physical books

Spotify is making it easier for book lovers: starting spring 2026, premium users in the US and UK can add physical books to their bookshelf at home via an "Add to your bookshelf at home" button that links to Bookshop.org, where purchases are completed. Powered by Bookshop.org, this move builds on Spotify's growing audiobook community and lets users bring home their favorite reads as actual books.

Audiobooks are already a big hit on Spotify Spotify announced the new feature. More than half of premium users already listen to audiobooks, and digital audiobook sales increased 2.4% through November 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier.

With physical book sales joining the mix, that trend looks set to keep rising.

Page match feature makes it easy to switch between formats Spotify's new "Page Match" feature lets you scan a real book page with your phone and instantly sync your spot in the audiobook—or vice versa.

Spotify is introducing Page Match; the source does not specify catalog size or a full rollout date. It makes switching between reading and listening seamless.