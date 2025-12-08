Starlink's India pricing revealed: How much does it cost?

Elon Musk 's SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starlink satellite internet service in India, with a monthly subscription fee of ₹8,600. The plan also requires a one-time payment of ₹34,000 for the necessary hardware kit. The package promises unlimited data and a 30-day trial period for new users to evaluate the service.

Service features High uptime and easy installation Starlink's system is designed to work in all weather conditions, promising over 99.9% uptime. The company has also stressed on the ease of installation, saying customers just need to plug in the equipment and start using the connection. These features are especially aimed at households and communities where traditional broadband infrastructure has been limited or inconsistent.

Expansion plans Business plan and recruitment efforts While the pricing for the Residential plan has been revealed, details about the Business subscription tier are still awaited. The company is expected to announce its commercial offerings in the coming weeks as it finalizes its rollout plans. Starlink's ambitions in India have also been reflected in recent recruitment efforts with SpaceX listing four job openings at its Bengaluru office.