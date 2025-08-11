YouTube is hosting Bitcoin scam using my image: Apple co-founder

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has accused YouTube of hosting a Bitcoin scam that exploited his image. In an interview with CBS News, he revealed that the fraudsters used an old video of him discussing Bitcoin and added a frame with a Bitcoin address promising to double any amount sent. "Of course it's fraud," he said. The scam was discovered when Wozniak's wife, Janet, received an email from a victim asking about their money back.

Impact Scam victims lost life savings The Bitcoin scam allegedly led some victims to lose their entire life savings. "That's a crime. You know, a good person, if you see a crime happening, you step in and you do something about it. You try to stop it," Wozniak said. However, despite multiple takedown requests from Janet, YouTube did not respond or take any action against the fraudulent content.

Legal battle Wozniak is suing YouTube Wozniak is now suing YouTube on behalf of the scam victims. However, the case has been stalled for five years under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. This law protects platforms from liability for user-generated content. "It says that anything gets posted, they have no liability at all. It's totally absolute," he said, criticizing this legal loophole that allows platforms to escape responsibility for hosting fraudulent content.