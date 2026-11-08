Study of 9,100 employees finds AI use lengthens workday hours
Technology
Turns out, using AI at work might actually mean longer days.
A study of more than 9,100 employees across more than 450 companies found that people relying on AI tools clocked in up to 9.1 hours a day, compared with just 7.6 hours for those skipping the tech.
Gabriela Mauch: AI increases app switching
The research suggests AI isn't always the shortcut we hoped for.
Gabriela Mauch, head of ActivTrak's productivity research division, notes that while AI can speed up certain tasks, it often leads to more app-switching and longer workdays, sometimes even making things slower as people sift through AI-generated results.
The takeaway? Companies may be piling on more work instead of actually making jobs simpler with these tools.