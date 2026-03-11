Synopsys's new software helps engineers design AI chips
Synopsys just rolled out new software to help engineers handle the wild complexity of designing AI chips.
Announced at a Silicon Valley event after its massive $35 billion Ansys buyout, these tools are built for companies like AMD and NVIDIA, who rely on Synopsys for their most advanced chips packed with billions of transistors.
The tools help designers build more powerful, efficient AI chips
The latest software tackles big headaches like heat management and the tricky layouts of tiny "chiplets."
By connecting engineering steps earlier in the process (something CEO Sassine Ghazi says cuts down on cost and wasted effort), the tools help designers build more powerful, efficient AI chips that can handle today's demanding tech.
Even major players like Intel are expected to integrate these upgrades into their workflow.