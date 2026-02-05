Taking a break from internet can boost mental well-being Technology Feb 05, 2026

Taking a break from mobile internet—even just for two weeks—can really help your focus and mental well-being, according to new research led by Dr. Noah Castelo of the University of Alberta.

In this study, 467 adults used an app to block all mobile internet on their iPhones (but kept calls, texts, and desktop browsing).

Participants who kept the block for at least 10 of the 14 days saw their daily screen time drop by about half.