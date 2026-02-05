Taking a break from internet can boost mental well-being
Taking a break from mobile internet—even just for two weeks—can really help your focus and mental well-being, according to new research led by Dr. Noah Castelo of the University of Alberta.
In this study, 467 adults used an app to block all mobile internet on their iPhones (but kept calls, texts, and desktop browsing).
Participants who kept the block for at least 10 of the 14 days saw their daily screen time drop by about half.
Most participants (over 90%) improved on at least one outcome, such as attention, mental health, or subjective well-being.
People spent more time hanging out face-to-face, exercising, getting outside, and even slept about 18 minutes more each night.
The best part? These positive effects stuck around even after the experiment ended—showing that less scrolling can mean more living.
Even those who didn't follow the rules perfectly still noticed benefits.