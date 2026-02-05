Telangana launches 3 AI tools to tackle cybercrime

Telangana just launched three homegrown tools—1930 Saarthi (AI-powered), Sentinel (a rule-based Cyber Crime Investigation Tool), and C-Sight (AI-enabled)—to make reporting and investigating cybercrimes faster and smarter. The launch happened at SHIELD 2026 in Hyderabad, showing the state's push for tech-driven safety.

Tools can help in standardizing investigations 1930 Saarthi lets anyone report cybercrimes in their own language via a voice agent on the national helpline—so no more language barriers.

Sentinel helps standardize investigations across Telangana, while C-Sight speeds up digital evidence checks in child exploitation cases.

Together, they're set to make life tougher for cybercriminals.

Cybercrime stats for Telangana in 2025 While most of India saw a jump in online crime last year, Telangana actually brought complaints down by 6% and cut financial losses by nearly a quarter.

The Child Protection Unit handled over 120k tip-offs, leading to hundreds of arrests—a big leap from the year before.