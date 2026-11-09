'Not made for India': Deepinder Goyal addresses Temple pricing concerns
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Eternal, has responded to criticism over the pricing and claims of his company's new AI-powered wellness device, Temple. In a detailed post on X, Goyal clarified that Temple isn't designed for India but rather for global consumers. He also addressed concerns about its high price tag and questioned the scientific basis of some features.
Pricing rationale
Temple is not made for India: Goyal
In his post, Goyal defended Temple's pricing and scientific approach.
"Temple is not made for India. It's made for the world," he wrote.
He also said that they don't expect more than 1% of Temples to be sold in India.
Responding to complaints about its high price, he said a lot of work went into creating Temple and they priced it at what they think it's worth.
Consumer advice
"Wait for user reviews"
Goyal advised skeptical consumers to wait for user reviews before deciding if the device is worth its price.
He also rejected the notion that Indians should support this product just because it's from an Indian start-up.
"Please do not support us because we are an Indian start-up. We want to compete globally," he wrote, stressing that they want support from those who believe in early-stage innovation, not nationalism.
Scientific debate
Not forcing anyone to buy temple, says Goyal
Temple has faced criticism over the scientific basis of some features, especially one called "Brain Flow."
Goyal said consumers can remain unconvinced until more evidence comes out. He stressed that they aren't forcing anyone to buy Temple.
Responding to concerns from doctors and healthcare professionals, he clarified that the company hasn't made any medical claims about the device.
Product focus
Main proposition is entropy, not brain flow
Goyal clarified that Temple's main proposition is Entropy, not Brain Flow.
He said most communications sent to waitlisted customers have been around Entropy, and more details will be shared in the future.
He also dismissed claims that Roomdeaf AI, another part of Temple's vision, is a strategic pivot. Instead, he said it's just an expansion of the device's capabilities.
Twitter Post
Goyal's post
Hello everyone. Happy Diwali!— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 8, 2026
Thank you for your criticism, your support and your time over the last two days. Gives me much needed clarity on what we need to explain better:
1. Temple is not made for India. It’s made for the world. Please check pricing. We don’t expect…