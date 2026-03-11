This AI tool can decode animal sounds without oversimplifying them
Mason Youngblood has launched Chatter, a new artificial intelligence tool that decodes animal sounds without oversimplifying them.
Built by Mason Youngblood and shared in 2025, Chatter uses machine learning to map out the complexity of animal voices, from birds and bats to whales and primates.
How does Chatter work?
Chatter doesn't just label sounds: it tracks how vocal patterns change and interact in a high-tech "sound space."
You can explore these patterns visually in the project's documentation or interactive visualizations.
No need for manual tagging; it measures how unique or predictable each sound is, making it easier to spot hidden patterns.
Chatter's cross-species approach could revolutionize our understanding of animal communication
Because Chatter works across species, scientists can now compare how different animals' communication styles have evolved.
This could open up new ways to understand animal behavior, and maybe even help us get closer to cracking the code of animal language.