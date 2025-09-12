This research project is building video call tech for pets
Scientists at the University of Glasgow are building tech that lets animals start and control video calls with humans—or even with each other.
It's all about giving pets and zoo animals more say in their social lives, moving away from gadgets made just for people.
Dogs and parrots already have their own custom setups
Their inventions include the DogPhone, where dogs can call their owner by shaking a sensor ball—calls only happen if both sides agree.
Parrots get custom touchscreens to pick which bird friend they want to chat with, leading to longer and happier interactions.
Lemurs can now trigger sights, sounds, or smells
At Blair Drummond Safari Park, lemurs use SensorySafari to trigger sights, sounds, or smells whenever they want, making life in captivity more interesting and fun.
Backed by a €1.5 million grant for broader animal internet research led by Dr. Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, the team hopes to build global social networks just for animals in the future.