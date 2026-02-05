This website lets you browse Epstein's emails like Gmail
Jmail is a new web tool that lets you browse Jeffrey Epstein's inbox just like Gmail.
Built by Riley Walz and Luke Igel, it organizes thousands of emails released by the US House Oversight Committee—including exchanges with names like Ghislaine Maxwell and Steve Bannon—spanning multiple years.
The tool uses AI and OCR tech
Jmail copies Gmail's familiar look, with an inbox, sent folder, starred messages, and sidebar contacts.
It uses AI and OCR tech so you can search scanned PDFs by name or keyword, group conversations into threads, flag key emails, and even get highlights ranked by the community.
Instead of digging through messy files, Jmail lets anyone quickly spot patterns or connections in the Epstein disclosures.
It shows how smart design can turn overwhelming public records into something actually useful for journalists—or anyone curious about how these stories fit together.